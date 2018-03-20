HUNTSVILLE (AP) – The state’s top criminal court has refused to halt next week’s scheduled execution of a San Antonio man convicted of killing a 29-year-old Lubbock woman, stuffing her body into a suitcase and then throwing the luggage into the trash. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed an appeal Monday from lawyers for 37-year-old Rosendo Rodriguez III as improper and didn’t rule on merits of the arguments. Attorneys contended a medical examiner improperly testified at Rodriguez’s trial, that a recent settlement of a lawsuit involving the examiner wasn’t disclosed to them, that prosecutors engaged in misconduct and that Rodriguez is innocent. He’s set for execution March 27 for the 2005 rape-slaying of Summer Baldwin. He also confessed to killing a 16-year-old Lubbock girl who’d been missing for more than a year.