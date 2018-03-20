Today is Tuesday March 20, 2018
White Tiger Born in Texas Has “Star Wars” Moniker Kylo Ren

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2018 at 1:26 pm
WYLIE (AP) – A rare white tiger born at an exotic animal sanctuary near Dallas has been named for a Dark Side villain in “Stars Wars.” Angela Culver with In-Sync Exotics in Wylie said Tuesday that the cub born March 6 has been named Kylo Ren and he’s “pretty adorable.” She says sanctuary owner Vicky Keahey is a “Star Wars” fan. The cub’s parents, Assad and Zahra, were rescued Jan. 18 from an undisclosed location in Texas. Culver says the 280-pound tigers were kept by someone without proper paperwork, so sanctuary officials worked with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department to provide a new home for the big cats. Culver says the cub will eventually be on display at In-Sync Exotics, a nonprofit dedicated to neglected and abused exotic felines.

