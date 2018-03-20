LINDALE – A controlled burn just west of Lindale got out of control Tuesday afternoon. The fire was at at TREES USA. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office was dispatched shortly after 2:00. The controlled burn has spread into nearby woods, and also caught the business’ large, plastic tree pots on fire. Five fire departments along with the Texas Forestry Service were pressed into service to battle the fire, which was fed by shifting winds. Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is urging residents to refrain from burning during high winds. If a controlled burn gets out of control and crosses property lines, you can be charged with reckless destruction of property and be ordered to pay for property damage.