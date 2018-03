MARSHALL – Three Marshall residents have been arrested for auto theft. Booked into the Harrison County jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were Richard Parrott Jr., 29, (pictured) Renae Pack, 24 and Vernon Williams, 29. They are said to be responsible for the theft of three vehicles from Garrett’s Automotive Center on East East End Boulevard last Sunday. Two of the vehicles were recovered in Marshall and the third was found in Harrison County. The case remains under investigation.