ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Denzel Washington will join the likes of Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, playwright Edward Albee, and Meryl Streep as the 2018 recipient of the New Dramatists’ Distinguished Achievement Award.

According to Deadline, Washington, who’s headed to Broadway this month to star in The Iceman Cometh, will be presented the award at New Dramatists’ 69th Annual Spring Luncheon tribute May 15 in New York.

The Distinguished Achievement Award goes to individuals who have made an outstanding artistic contribution to the theatre community. Two-time Oscar-winner Washington won a Tony in 2010 for his Broadway performance in August Wilson’s Fences. He directed and reprised his role in the film version of the play in 2016.



“Mr. Washington has earned his career status through hard work and excellence,” said Emily Morse, artistic director of New Dramatists, in a statement. “He’s a professional actor who continues to pursue artistic and career challenges, like undertaking the plays of August Wilson, an alumnus of New Dramatists, and Eugene O’Neill.

Morse added that Washington is, “a respected, consummate artist, and for this reason we wish to honor him at this year’s luncheon.”

The Iceman Cometh begins previews March 22 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. It officially opens April 26.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.