TYLER – Abel Keith Fulton, 19, has pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of ricin. The plea was entered on Tuesday in an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. Prosecutors say from August to September 2016, Fulton possessed ricin at his home. Ricin is a biological toxin that can be fatal if ingested, inhaled, or injected. There is no known antidote or cure for ricin poisoning. Fulton made the ricin using supplies that he purchased online. He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.