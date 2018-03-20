LUFKIN – A three year old girl is in the hospital after being pulled from a Lufkin motel swimming pool. It appears the girl got out of her family’s downstairs room which faced the pool while her father was asleep. She was able to enter the fenced pool because the gate latch was broken. After being pulled from the Motel 6 pool on South Timberland Drive, a bystander administered CPR. She was first taken to a Lufkin hospital and then flown to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Her condition and prognosis are unknown at this time. According to Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth, “We know from surveillance video that she was under water for several minutes.” Her name has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.