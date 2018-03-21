Today is Wednesday March 21, 2018
Scoreboard roundup — 3/21/18

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2018 at 1:53 am
iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto       93  Orlando         86
New Orleans  115  Dallas         105
Boston       100  Oklahoma City   99
Minnesota    123  L.A. Clippers  109
Atlanta       99  Utah            94
Detroit      115  Phoenix         88
Houston      115  Portland       111

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus        5  N-Y Rangers    3
Washington      4  Dallas         3
N.Y. Islanders   4  Pittsburgh     1
Edmonton        7  Carolina       3
Florida         7  Ottawa         2
Detroit         5  Philadelphia   4; SO  
Tampa Bay       4  Toronto        3
Winnipeg        2  L.A. Kings     1; OT
Colorado        5  Chicago        1
Vegas           4  Vancouver      1
San Jose        6  New Jersey     2

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

