Scoreboard roundup — 3/21/18

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2018 at 1:53 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores from today’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 93 Orlando 86

New Orleans 115 Dallas 105

Boston 100 Oklahoma City 99

Minnesota 123 L.A. Clippers 109

Atlanta 99 Utah 94

Detroit 115 Phoenix 88

Houston 115 Portland 111 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 5 N-Y Rangers 3

Washington 4 Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 1

Edmonton 7 Carolina 3

Florida 7 Ottawa 2

Detroit 5 Philadelphia 4; SO

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 3

Winnipeg 2 L.A. Kings 1; OT

Colorado 5 Chicago 1

Vegas 4 Vancouver 1

San Jose 6 New Jersey 2

