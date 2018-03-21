Today is Wednesday March 21, 2018
Artillery Simulator Caused Austin Goodwill Blast

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2018 at 3:25 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Police say someone dropped off a box containing an artillery simulator at an Austin Goodwill that detonated, injuring an employee and triggering a bomb scare. Austin assistance police chief Ely Reyes says Tuesday night’s blast wasn’t related to bombings that have killed two people and severely wounded four others since March 2. He says there’s also “no reason to believe” this was a copycat incident. Reyes says that when Goodwill received the box, they decided it wasn’t appropriate for donation. While trying to dispose it, an employee handled one of the artillery simulators and it went off. The employee was treated and released. Artillery simulators are devices sometimes used in military training. Reyes says such military items are sometimes mistakenly donated to Goodwill rather than being properly disposed of.

