LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) – Court records show a member of a white supremacist prison gang has pleaded guilty in Louisiana to a federal criminal charge stemming from the 2016 killing of a fellow alleged gang member. The records unsealed on Tuesday indicate 38-year-old Jeremy Wade Jordan of Orange, Texas, pleaded guilty on March 2 to the first of two counts in his indictment. The first count in his Dec. 14 indictment charged Jordan with “violent crimes in aid of racketeering” in the murder of Clifton Hallmark of Shreveport. Jordan is scheduled to be sentenced on June 18. In January, the Justice Department notified the court that it wasn’t seeking the death penalty in the case against Jordan. A separate indictment, also unsealed Tuesday, charges seven other alleged members or associates of the prison-based Aryan Circle gang with being accessories after the fact in Hallmark’s slaying.