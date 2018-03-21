Tyler Golden/NBC(Hollywood) — The battle rounds continued Tuesday night on The Voice, as teammates from Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson’s teams went head-to-head for the right to advance to the next stage in the competition, a night that also saw Adam win a two-way fight with Kelly to steal one of Alicia’s artists.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: Julia Michaels for Team Adam; Trace Adkins for Team Blake Shelton; Shawn Mendes for Team Alicia; and Hailee Steinfeld for Team Kelly.

Here are the highlights of Tuesday night’s show:

The evening kicked off with Amber Sauer and Jorge Eduardo, representing Team Kelly, facing off against each other on “Starving,” a song by her advisor, Hailee Steinfeld. Eduardo gained the upper hand in Kelly’s mind by suggesting they throw a little Spanish into the song, and he has “a killer voice.” But Amber has “sass for days,” she added. The victory, according to Kelly, would go to the artist who was able to “stand out a little more than the other.” That person, in Kelly’s mind, was Jorge, who advances to the knockout rounds. Amber was sent home.

Next up, for Team Adam, was Davison dueling with Reid Umstattd on Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.” Each artist had his own obstacles to overcome, Adam noted during rehearsals — Davison with his overall confidence and Reid, the confidence to tackle a song that wasn’t in his wheelhouse. Ultimately, it was Umstattd’s ability to rise to the challenge that led Adam to declare him the winner. Reid advances to the knockouts, while Davison’s time on the show came to an end.

Alicia paired Jordyn Simone and Kelsea Johnson for the night’s final battle — En Vogue’s “Don’t Let Go.” Keys’ advisor Shawn Mendes, addressing the camera, said 17-year-old Jordyn had the confidence of a “full-grown woman,” while Kelsea was a “megastar.” The winner of the battle, Alicia, told them, would be the artist who evolved the most up to this point. Keys gave the edge to Kelsea, who moves on to the next round.

However, Jordyn’s elimination touched off a battle between Adam and Kelly for the right to steal her. Levine argued that he declared her the winner of the battle before Alicia made her decision, and he was the first to press his button to try and steal her. Clarkson pointed out that she used her last remaining steal on Simone, and would try again to snatch her in the next round. Jordyn chose Team Adam, and advances in the competition.

A montage during the show revealed the winners of other battles not shown on Tuesday: Team Blake’s Jaron Strom eliminated Bransen Ireland; Team Alicia’s Johnny Bliss bested Megan Lee; and Team Kelly’s Jamella out-dueled Teana Boston.

The Voice returns with more battles Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

