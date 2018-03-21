ROUND ROCK (AP) – Austin’s police chief says investigators don’t know the motive behind this month’s string of bombings in the Texas capital. Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in. One SWAT team member fired a shot at the vehicle. Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect’s name won’t be released until his next of kin are notified. President Donald Trump is tweeting his praise of law enforcement after the suspect in the Austin bombings after the bomber blew himself up as police closed in.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump said: “AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned.”

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.