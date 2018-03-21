ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Lindsay Lohan — whose had had her share of legal problems over the years — has turned those lemons into lemonade. She been hired as a paid spokesperson for Lawyers.com.

In the first ad, Lohan, jokes about her numerous run-ins with the law, noting, “When Lawyer.com first reached out to me, I was confused and a little scared because I thought I was in trouble.” Adds the Mean Girls star, “Lawyer.com is just about helping people. From getting a DUI, let’s not pretend like I didn’t get one, or two or three.”

The ad comes amid word that Lohan is mounting a comeback. “Lindsay is a changed woman,” a source tells Us Weekly. “I worked with her in 2011 and again in 2017 and the difference is night and day. Lindsay shows up on time now, eager to work and is actually dedicated, not pretending to be dedicated like she used to be. She has stopped using drugs and it has truly changed her.”

