iStock/Thinkstock(AUSTIN, Texas) -- Law enforcement sources have named Mark Anthony Conditt as the suspect in Austin's string of deadly bombings.



Conditt, 24, was killed by one of his explosives Wednesday morning.



He is believed to have been a resident of Pflugerville, Texas, a town just north of Austin.



The incidents associated with Conditt included three package bombs that detonated at residences in Austin, then an explosive triggered by a tripwire, a package bomb that went off at a FedEx distribution center about 65 miles southwest of Austin in Schertz, and finally a second package that was found intact at a different FedEx center.



The final explosion, which killed Conditt, took place early Wednesday morning when he reportedly detonated the bomb as police approached his car.



Police are concerned that other packages may have already been sent or placed elsewhere in the city and warned the public to stay vigilant in reporting suspicious items.



Video sources and witnesses led police to believe that Conditt was the suspect in the case.



Agents rebuilt several of the bombs and were able to determine that they had a telltale signature, which included the components in the bombs and the explosives used.



Investigators then did gumshoe detective work – finding out which stores sold the materials, and figuring out who bought them. That ultimately led them to a vehicle, address and identity.





