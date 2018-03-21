(NEW YORK) -- More than 3,500 flights have been cancelled Wednesday as yet another nor'easter crushes the Northeast, bringing heavy winds, sleet and as much as 13 inches of snow to some areas. With back-to-back-to-back-back nor’easters having caused more than 10,000 cancellations, this has been the worst month of March for travelers in several years, according to Flightaware. The storm, the fourth in about three weeks, is forecast to be more prolonged than the three previous, according to the National Weather Service, which warned of possible blizzard conditions in some spots. "Rain will initially be the primary precipitation near the coast, but as the day progresses, the rain/snow line is forecast to progress eastward toward the coast when cold air from the upper-level low arrives," the NWS said in a note early Wednesday. "As the cyclone is expected to intensify rapidly just off the coast, bursts of heavy wet snow could form on the back side the low across the northern Mid-Atlantic, spreading northward into southern New England by evening." Pedestrians weather the latest storm to hit the U.S. east coast, March 21, 2018, in Washington, DC. “Winds will strengthen throughout the day especially along the coast where coastal flooding will become possible,” NWS added. The NWS issued winter storm warnings and advisories for 17 states from Tennessee to Maine, and warned of possible coastal flooding in some areas. Areas between the Ohio Valley and central Pennsylvania had already received between 6 and 13 inches of snow as the storm system made its way into the Northeast. Snowfall was reported in Cincinnati, Louisville and through most of West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia by sunrise Wednesday. Philadelphia, Washington and New York received a bit of a wintery mix. The snow should continue into Boston until after dark, which is when much of the accumulation is expected to take place. Snow totals may reach: 2 to 4 inches in Washington, D.C.; 7 to 10 inches in Philadelphia; 5 to 8 inches in New York City; and 5 to 7 inches in Boston. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

