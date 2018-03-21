Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Angela Bassett isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. After losing the Academy Award in 1994 for her role as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It, Basset is weighing in on her loss.

During a recent episode of Bravo’s What What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen shared a comment from a fan who said they thought that the Black Panther actress should have won an Oscar for her role at Turner.

In the clip, Bassett laughs and agrees, “Yeah, me too.”

Bassett lost that year to Holly Hunter for her role in The Piano.

As previously reported, a meme featuring Angela Bassett went viral earlier this month, questioning why the legendary actress has yet to receive acting’s highest honor.

The meme, which is still circulating, reads, “So ya’ll mean to tell me Angela Bassett done played Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott King, Tina Turner, Betty Shabazz, Biggie Mama, done got her Groove Back, Burned her cheatin husband clothes, and gave birth to the King of Wakanda and ya’ll STILL ain’t gave Auntie no Oscar??!”





