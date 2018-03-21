ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, and D.L. Hughley are among the top five comedians on The Hollywood Reporter’s Top Comedians chart for a second consecutive week.

Hart ranks first, Tiffany second, and Hughley in fifth.

The list, dated March 21, looks at the most popular comedians on social media, which include Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus. Using the global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex, the chart takes social engagement and adds in the comedians’ weekly additions of followers and subscribers.

Other comedians that made the list include Marlon Wayans at number seven, Amy Schumer at number eight, and Mike Epps in ninth place.

