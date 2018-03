GILMER — Good news if you use the Yamboree Park. According to KETK, Gilmer police say a man wanted for taking inappropriate pictures was a false alarm. Witnesses said he started talking to some of the young girls at the park and asked them to go down the slide. Police say the girls were wearing dresses and it looked like he was trying to take pictures up their dresses. The police chief says he was actually just taking pictures of his son with the girls at the park.