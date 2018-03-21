Marvel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — #WakandaForever — Marvel Studio’s Black Panther has already busted box office records, but now it has fresh bragging rights: the superhero movie has become the most-tweeted-about movie ever.

The social media platform noted the movie has been tweeted about more than 35 million times, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the previous record-holder.

The most popular hashtags, aside from #BlackPanther, were #Wakanda and #WakandaForever, both referring to the fictional African nation that Chadwick Boseman’s titular hero calls home. Other characters, like Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger and Letitia Wright’s super-smart Shuri, also were popular tweet subjects.

For the record, the most-shared Panther posts included soundtrack curator Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther: The Album playlist reveal, which notched 240,000 shares, and former first lady Michelle Obama’s plug of the film, which was shared nearly 140,000 times.

