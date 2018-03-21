14-year-old boy shot at Maryland high school has been released from hospital

iStock/Thinkstock(LEXINGTON PARK, Md.) -- The 14-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by a classmate at his Maryland high school has been released from the hospital, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital said Wednesday.



The 14-year-old, who suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, was one of two teenagers shot and injured in a Great Mills High School hallway just before classes began on Tuesday.



The other victim, a 16-year-old girl, may have had a prior relationship with the shooting suspect, 17-year-old Austin Rollins, according to authorities. The extent of any relationship between them was unclear and the motive remains under investigation.



Rollins died after exchanging gunfire with school resource officer Deputy Blaine Gaskill, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if the officer or the suspect fired the fatal shot.



While the 14-year-old boy has been released, the injured 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition, according to UM Prince George's Hospital Center.



St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron called the shooting "our worst nightmare."



"This is what we prepare for," he said. "And this is what we pray we never have to do."



Principal Jake Heibel said in a statement, "Words cannot express the sadness and grief that our school community is feeling right now."



"I know that we are shaken and scared after today’s events and will struggle for sometime trying to make sense of it all," Heibel said. "I do not know exactly how but we will find a way to overcome this tragedy. Now more than ever we need to stand together as a school community to love, cherish, and support one another. We have and we will continue to stay strong, stay together, and find a way to get through this."



The high school is closed for the rest of the week and will reopen after spring break on April 2. Counseling is available, the principal said.



This shooting came four days before Saturday's March for Our Lives in nearby Washington, D.C. Thousands of students are expected to descend on the nation’s capital to rally for gun control and safer schools in the wake of the deadly Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



Less than one week before Great Mills High School faced its own shooting, its students were among the thousands participating in the National School Walkout, according to local news outlet TheBayNet.com.



The walkout, which marked a month since the Parkland massacre, was organized as a call on Congress to tighten gun laws.



