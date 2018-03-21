Today is Wednesday March 21, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman’s Body Discovered in Trash Bin

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2018 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANGELO (AP) – Investigators say the body of a woman has been discovered in a West Texas trash bin in a death being investigated as a homicide. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as 24-year-old Camille Garcia. Officials say a citizen on Tuesday afternoon found the body in a dumpster in north San Angelo. Authorities didn’t immediately announce a cause of death or any arrests. The sheriff’s office described the victim as a “young mother.” Sheriff’s investigators didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday to provide additional details.

Woman’s Body Discovered in Trash Bin

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2018 at 12:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANGELO (AP) – Investigators say the body of a woman has been discovered in a West Texas trash bin in a death being investigated as a homicide. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the victim as 24-year-old Camille Garcia. Officials say a citizen on Tuesday afternoon found the body in a dumpster in north San Angelo. Authorities didn’t immediately announce a cause of death or any arrests. The sheriff’s office described the victim as a “young mother.” Sheriff’s investigators didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday to provide additional details.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement