Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Having been accused of sexual assault by two different women at a press conference earlier this week, Steven Seagal is now dismissing the women’s claims as “completely fictitious.”

On Monday, Regina Simons and Faviola Dadis made the allegations during a press conference alongside their attorney, Lisa Bloom. The women have also filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Bloom.

At the press conference, Simons, who appeared in Seagal’s 1994 movie On Deadly Ground, said Seagal lured her to his house by claiming there was a wrap party. When she arrived, she claimed he began kissing her and removing her clothes. Eventually, she said, they had non-consensual sex.

“I was in shock and I was completely caught off guard. Seagal was more than twice my size and twice my age…I froze,” she said. “I couldn’t move. And I felt as if I was watching my body from above.”

Simons said Seagal then asked her if she needed any money; she said no and ran out of the house.

Dadis said she was invited to audition for Seagal in 2002 at a hotel, and was instructed to wear a bikini under her clothes. When she arrived, she claimed that Seagal asked her to walk around in the bikini, and then began groping her. When she attempted to leave, she said, the security guard blocked the door, and only moved when Seagal told him to.

“I left feeling horrified and totally violated,” she said.

In a statement to ABC News, Seagal’s attorney says the actor “denies all accusations and continues to stand his ground that he has not engaged in any such misconduct. The allegations that have been made against Mr. Seagal are false and have no substantive material support.”

The statement continues, “The accounts of both women are completely fictitious and totally made up. The allegations are a disservice to women who are victimized because of real predators in the film industry.”

