JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville’s new city manager didn’t waste any time getting to work. Monday, Greg Smith was unanimously approved for the post. He was at work the following day. He comes to Jacksonville from Shenandoah, just south of Conroe. He has been city administrator there for eight years. He has also served as city manager in Henderson, Overton and Angleton. Smith was one of 43 applicants for the position. That was trimmed to four from which the two finalists, Smith and Chuck Ewings of Ennis, were picked.