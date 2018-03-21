TYLER – Earlier this month we told you about a phony delivery driver who stole over $60,000 worth of jewelry from a Tyler store last December. A suspect is now in custody. Investigators obtained a warrant for 49 year old James Albert Oliver of Longview. This week, Oliver was arrested at a Longview motel. Oliver, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Florida and Gregg County, was booked into the Gregg County Jail. He is being held on bonds totaling over $1 million. Investigators say it was Oliver, wearing what appeared to be a UPS uniform, who took the package of jewelry from the Zales store on South Broadway, and then fled.