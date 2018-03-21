MARSHALL – Marshall police are asking the public’s help in finding Jerry Lee Pope, 72. He was last seen leaving his Marshall home last Sunday. Family members say he missed his doctor appointments on Tuesday and they are concerned for his welfare. Pope was last seen wearing blue overalls, a camouflage jacket and Platinum Collision ball cap. He was driving a white 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Texas plates DV90020. If you know where he can be found, you are asked to call the Marshall Police Department.