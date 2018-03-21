LITTLEFIELD (AP) – Authorities say a teenager stabbed his teacher and two other people at a community center in West Texas before he was fatally shot by police. The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Our Place Community Center in Littlefield, a small city about 30 miles northwest of Lubbock. Local police say 18-year-old Angel Uolla was taking classes for his high school equivalency certificate when he attacked his 75-year-old teacher, Norma Jean Bartley, and two other people. Police say Bartley was airlifted in critical condition to University Medical Center in Lubbock. Two others were transported to Lamb Healthcare Center in Littlefield, one with stab wounds and one suffering from shock. A hospital administrator declined to release their conditions. Police say the third stabbing victim suffered a neck laceration but declined medical treatment. Police didn’t immediately release a possible motive in the attack.