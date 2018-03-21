ABC/Lisa Rose(LOS ANGELES) — Former Wonder Years star Fred Savage is on the defensive, denying claims from a former cast member on the now-defunct Fox show The Grinder who accused him of harassing and attacking her.

Y.J. Hwang said at a press conference Wednesday that Savage insulted her and yelled profanities at her while she was working in the show’s costume department back in 2015. She also claimed he struck her.

“During a taping of an episode, I was attempting to brush off dandruff off Mr. Savage’s jacket. Mr. Savage snapped. He yelled at me, told me not to touch him and he hit my arm violently three times,” claimed Hwang. “I could not stop crying. I was in pain, I was humiliated and I was scared.”

Hwang claimed the actor had a “reputation” for similar behavior.

“I immediately reported this incident to my superiors and rather than taking any action against Mr. Savage, they encouraged me to not report Mr. Savage’s conduct because a lot of people would lose their jobs,” Hwang said, saying she was told “that I would never work in this industry again.”

For the record, reps for The Grinder‘s studio, 20th Century Fox, says it conducted a thorough investigation into the allegations and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

In a statement to ABC News, Savage said, in part, “These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue…None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen.”

He added, “I have been working in the entertainment industry my whole life and have always endeavored to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally. While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated [to] come forward.”

