Obamas encourage Parkland shooting survivors in letter

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- As the country continues to look for answers and young people prepare to demand a response on gun legislation, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama wrote to the Parkland, Fla. students whose activism has galvanized a nation.

“You’ve helped awaken the conscience of the nation,” the couple wrote earlier this month in a letter of encouragement to the survivors of the deadly mass shooting on Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School which left 17 dead and 14 injured.

“We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy,” they wrote in the letter.

News of the Obama's letter, first reported by Mic, comes on the eve of a national march to mark the deaths of those killed in the shooting at the Parkland, Fla. high school. Survivors and their supporters are gearing up for the March for Our Lives slated for Saturday and will march in Washington D.C. and all across the nation.

The Obamas praised the students for taking vocal, gallant stances in demanding lawmakers to evaluate solutions for gun control legislation.

“Throughout our history, young people like you have led the way in making America better,” the letter stated.

The former president and first lady then went on to encourage students to continue to strive and push for change despite the lengthy process it may take.

“There may be setbacks; you may sometimes feel like progress is too slow in coming. But we have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you,” they wrote.

The Obamas have previously voiced support for the Parkland survivors.

