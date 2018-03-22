PFLUGERVILLE (AP) – Police say a 25-minute cellphone video left behind by the bomber whose deadly explosives terrorized Austin for weeks details the differences among the weapons he built and amounts to a confession. But his motive remains a mystery. Mark Anthony Conditt recorded the video hours before he died Wednesday after detonating one of his own devices as SWAT teams closed in. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says it seemed to indicate the 23-year-old knew he was about to be caught. Manley called it “the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his own life.” Authorities wouldn’t release the recording. Conditt was tracked down using store surveillance video, cellphone signals and witness accounts of a customer shipping packages in a disguise that included a blond wig and gloves.