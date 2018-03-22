Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix is addressing concerns over its controversial drama 13 Reasons Why — which graphically details subjects like teen suicide and bullying — with a new warning video.

The clip features series stars Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Justin Prentice, and Alisha Boe warning people struggling with these issues that the show may “not be right for you,” and to consider watching it with a “trusted adult.”

The actors also urge viewers to, “reach out to a parent, a friend, a school counselor or an adult you trust” or, “Call a local helpline or go to 13reasonswhy.info,” explaining, “the minute that you start talking about it, it gets easier.”

The drama, co-produced by Selena Gomez, had come under fire last season by some critics who claimed it glorified teen suicide, and could be detrimental to those vulnerable people whose mental health was suffering.

