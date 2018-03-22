George Bridges/MCT/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- John Dowd, President Trump’s lead attorney for the ongoing investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller, has resigned. "I love the president and wish him well,” Dowd told ABC News. Just last weekend, Dowd created a firestorm when he said, "I pray that Acting Attorney General Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe's boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt dossier," Dowd said, reacting to the termination of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. "John Dowd is a friend and has been a valuable member of our legal team. We will continue our ongoing representation of the president and our cooperation with the Office of Special Counsel,” Jay Sekulow, counsel to the president, told ABC News. The news was first reported by The New York Times. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

John Dowd, Trump’s lead Russia probe lawyer, resigns

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2018 at 11:53 am

