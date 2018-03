GILMER – An Upshur County man has been identified as the victim of a two vehicle accident near Gilmer. Pronounced dead at the scene was 29 year old Dexture Domona Carr of Gilmer. His car hit the rear of a tractor trailer rig that had stopped to turn from State Highway 300 on to Flamingo Road, about 4 1/2 miles southeast of Gilmer. The truck’s driver, 39 year old Dewan Tyrel Mosley, of Henderson, was not injured.