EL PASO (AP) – A criminal complaint alleges that the chief technology officer for a West Texas school district stole more than 130 digital tablets from the district that he later tried to sell. The complaint filed by the El Paso County sheriff’s office accuses 37-year-old Philip Andrew Acosta of using his position with the Clint Independent School District to steal the iPads. Detectives were led to Acosta after a woman who purchased an iPad from him then attempted to sell it at a pawn shop. The El Paso Times reports the theft cost the school district more than $64,000. Acosta was arrested on a theft charge and is no longer being held at the El Paso County jail. A public phone listing for him could not be found. A district spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking comment.