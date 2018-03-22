LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) – Joint Base Lewis-McChord says two soldiers, including one from Texas, died in what the base described as a boating incident south of Tacoma, Washington. KOMO-TV reports the men died Tuesday at American Lake in Lakewood. The base identified the soldiers as 21-year-old Pvt. Jamanni Gibson of West Peoria, Illinois, and 22-year-old Pvt. Jacques Means of Killeen, Texas. The base says their bodies were recovered after there were reports of missing kayakers. Both enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017. Means served in 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 SBCT, 7th Inf. Div., since December 2017, as a petroleum supply specialist.