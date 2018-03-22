Today is Thursday March 22, 2018
A Partnership Between Two Tyler Schools

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2018 at 12:43 pm
TYLER – It is now easier for Texas College students to transfer to the University of Texas at Tyler. The two schools have signed a memorandum of understanding. It took place Thursday morning as the officials from the schools signed the document in the Ratliff Library on the U-T Tyler campus. With this partnership, undergraduate students from Texas College will be able to transfer into selected undergraduate programs at UT Tyler. Also, well-qualified students from Texas College will begin limited study in selected master’s programs at UT Tyler as they complete their baccalaureate degree from Texas College.

TYLER – It is now easier for Texas College students to transfer to the University of Texas at Tyler. The two schools have signed a memorandum of understanding. It took place Thursday morning as the officials from the schools signed the document in the Ratliff Library on the U-T Tyler campus. With this partnership, undergraduate students from Texas College will be able to transfer into selected undergraduate programs at UT Tyler. Also, well-qualified students from Texas College will begin limited study in selected master’s programs at UT Tyler as they complete their baccalaureate degree from Texas College.

