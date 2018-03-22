LONGVIEW – A Longview woman has been arrested after she was found sleeping in the wrong bed. Arrested shortly before 11:00 Tuesday night was Kelly Latain Chaney, 52, of Longview. She was arrested after police were called by a man who said he found a woman asleep in his bed. She told officers they could take her ID out of her wallet. That’s where they found a plastic bag of methamphetamine. They also found a Xanax bar and a pipe. Chaney is in the Gregg County jail on two charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bonds total $8,500.