TYLER – With the merger of U-T Health Northeast and East Texas Medical Center, some staff changes have been announced. UT Health East Texas announced staff changes that will impact around 5% of the overall workforce. This will be about 400 persons, some of whom will be laid off. A news release said the affected persons will be provided with severance, outplacement support, assistance and resources. They say the vast majority of those affected are non-clinical, however, some contract nursing staff will be affected. Also, some personnel will work in a different clinical setting or location. The news release also said, over time, inpatient services will move from the north campus to the Tyler campus. And, they add, in the long run, they expect to add jobs as they expand services.

Ardent Health Systems and the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler recently announced the merger of the clinical operations of UT Health Northeast and those of the ETMC Regional Healthcare System. The former ETMC network of clinics and hospitals has begun operating under the new banner, “UT Health East Texas.”

With the announcement of the merger, they said some duplicative job positions would be eliminated during the consolidation of operations. But they also said, in the long run, the new entity hopes to eventually employ more workers than it does now.