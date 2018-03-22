Daughter’s perfectly placed plea for a puppy goes viral

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2018 at 3:21 pm

Twitter/@bhgreeley(NEW YORK CITY) -- An economics writer’s daughter discovered the perfect way to ask her father for a puppy -- and with 18,000 retweets and counting, she’s made a pretty good case.



Writer Brendan Greeley tweeted a photo of his copy of The Financial Times Wednesday. Scrawled across the top in headline-sized typeface: “CAN I PLEASE GET A PUPPY?!” (Please and puppy underlined for added emphasis.)



“Having studied my habits and preferences, my daughter hacked my attention this morning for her political agenda,” Greeley joked.



As the tweet has gone viral, the writer has marveled at the marquee names ("Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, for instance) who have retweeted the photo.



After noticing "The Wire" creator David Simon’s retweet, he quipped, “I always kind of hoped that @aodespair would someday notice my writing. Reader, he did not. He noticed my daughter's viral banner ad begging for a puppy. The Lord hears your prayer. Then he answers in a manner of his own choosing.”



So, did Greeley’s daughter’s well-placed plea work? Apparently! “Wife, children, dog AND NOW EVIDENTLY A DAMN PUPPY, TOO,” her dad’s Twitter bio now reads.

