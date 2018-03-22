NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – A young boy has died in an accidental shooting in the Martinsville area east of Nacogdoches. It happened around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon at a resident on Highway 7. Sheriff Jason Bridges said the 11 year old boy went into the parent’s closet for some unknown reason and found a pistol. The gun somehow went off, hitting the boy in the head. He later died at a Nacogdoches hospital. His name was not released. Sheriff Bridges said the boy who was an avid hunter and very familiar with guns. He had also taken a hunters education class. An autopsy has been ordered.