AUSTIN (AP) – Investigators who spent three weeks hunting for the Austin bomber did not realize at first that they were dealing with a serial attacker. Police assumed the first death, on March 2, was an isolated case. They thought the victim may have mishandled homemade explosives or been targeted by a drug cartel. Authorities assured the public that there was no wider threat, no signs of terrorism. Later, after three bombs had exploded in the Texas capital, police still doubted they were the work of one assailant targeting strangers. The trail eventually led to Mark Anthony Conditt, an unemployed community college dropout who blew himself up Wednesday as officers closed in. A congressman says the investigation was the nation’s largest bombing manhunt since the 2013 Boston Marathon attack.