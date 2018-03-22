Today is Thursday March 22, 2018
Man Charged in Killing of West Texas Woman, Body in Dumpster

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2018 at 5:42 pm
SAN ANGELO (AP) – A driver detained following a traffic stop has been charged in the slaying of a West Texas woman whose body was found in a trash bin. Tom Green County jail records show 30-year-old Andres Ramirez was being held Thursday on a murder charge in the shooting death of 24-year-old Camille Garcia of San Angelo. A sheriff’s department statement says investigators determined Ramirez was a person of interest in the death of Garcia, whose body was located Tuesday. A deputy who knew that Ramirez didn’t have a valid driver’s license stopped his vehicle Wednesday. Officials say Ramirez had a loaded pistol. Officials didn’t immediately provide a possible motive for the shooting or how the pair knew each other. Online records didn’t list an attorney to speak for Ramirez. Bond was $250,000.

