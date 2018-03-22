TYLER – Six Jacksonville men have pleaded guilty following a drug trafficking investigation in East Texas. The plea hearings were held in Tyler before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Wednesday and Thursday. The men are Lenard Donnell Atkins, 31, Keyonta Monquan Johnson, 23, Carlos Brejohn Battle, 33, Carlton Deshan Johnson, 28, Jimendrick Clenon Shedd, 37, and David Lee Williams, 32. Under federal statutes, the defendants face sentences ranging from five to 80 years in federal prison. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.