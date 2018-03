TYLER – The former CEO of Pharmaceutical Technologies in Nebraska has been sentenced for making unlawful kickback payments in East Texas. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February of last year. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield, in Tyler, sentenced Douglas M. Pick, 58, of Omaha, Nebraska, to one year and one day in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $348,195.50.