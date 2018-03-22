PALESTINE – A man wanted in connection with a Palestine shooting has been arrested. Frank Potts, 42, of Palestine, had been wanted for the shooting of Carlos Scott, 34, of Palestine on March 12th. Scott was shot multiple times at a home on San Jacinto Street. He was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment. Potts was arrested after speeding away from a police officer shortly after midnight on Thursday morning. His pickup was found in a ditch behind a convenience store on East Palestine Avenue. Potts was found hiding in the ditch near the pickup. The pickup had been reported stolen on Monday. Potts was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a charge aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond on that warrant had previously been set at $500.000. He is also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a Palestine Municipal Court warrant. Bond has not yet been set on those two charges.