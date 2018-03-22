Manhole blasts rattle lower Manhattan during rush hour

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK CITY) -- Two manhole explosions rattled lower Manhattan this afternoon during the rush hour commute.



At around 4:30 p.m., the New York City Fire Department was alerted to a loud explosion with smoke in Manhattan's financial district, officials told ABC News.



Roughly half an hour later, a second manhole exploded.



One person experienced non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.



Firefighters evacuated two buildings due to high carbon monoxide levels. One building lost electrical service.



Utility company Con Edison told ABC News that following snowstorms, salt on the streets and sidewalks can find its way underground and corrode equipment, leading to potential manhole fires.



The cause of the explosions is under investigation.

