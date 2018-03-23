PFLUGERVILLE (AP) – The mother of an Austin spa worker says one of the package bombs was addressed to her daughter at the downtown Austin spa. Anita Ward, a nurse at Austin Med Spa, tells the Austin American-Statesman that the FBI and Austin police told her daughter Tuesday morning that she was the intended recipient of the bomb. She says her daughter also works at the spa. The package was intercepted, unexploded, at a FedEx sorting center. Ward says her daughter does not know the bombing suspect, Mark Conditt, who blew himself up early Wednesday as a tactical squad closed in on him.