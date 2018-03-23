Tommaso Boddi/WireImage(Los Angeles) — Nearly two years after the tragic accidental death of rising actor Anton Yelchin, his parents have reached a confidential settlement with automobile maker Fiat Chrysler.

Yelchin died on June 19, 2016, after his Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled down his driveway and pinned him against his security gate at his home in Studio City, California. The Star Trek actor apparently had gotten out of his car with the the vehicle in neutral instead of park. However, that model car had issues with its gear shift and had been recalled a month earlier.

In a statement to People magazine about the settlement, Yelchin’s publicist said, “The settlement will go to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and to the filming of a documentary on Anton’s life. The mission of the Foundation is to empower and support young people engaged in creative arts who face career challenges due to debilitating disease or disability.”

Fiat Chrysler, which makes the Jeep Grand Cherokee, stated, “FCA US is pleased that we’ve reached an amicable resolution in this matter. The details of the settlement are confidential. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Yelchin family for their tragic loss.”

Yelchin was 27 years old at the time of his death. In addition to playing Chekov in the latest Star Trek movies, he also starred in such films as Alpha Dogs, Thoroughbreds, Terminator Salvation and more.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.