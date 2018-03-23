Universal Pictures/Legendary Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the movies opening in wide release Friday:

* Pacific Rim: Uprising — The sequel to Guillermo del Toro‘s 2013 film, Pacific Rim, stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost — son of Stacker Pentecost, who saved humanity from the monstrous Kaiju in the original film. Jake and Mako Mori — played by Rinko Kikuchi, reprising her Pacific Rim role — lead a new generation of Jaeger pilots against a new Kaiju threat. Scott Eastwood co-stars, along with Charlie Day and Burn Gorman, who also reprise their roles from the original film. Rated PG-13. (TRAILER CONTAINS MILD EXPLETIVE)

* Sherlock Gnomes — Elton John co-produced this animated sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet, and it features new and classic tunes written by Elton and Bernie Taupin. James McAvoy and Emily Blunt star as the voices of Gnomeo & Juliet — a pair of garden gnomes — who hire renowned detective Sherlock Gnomes — voiced by Johnny Depp — to investigate the mysterious disappearance of their friends. Mary J. Blige, Michael Caine, Maggie Smith and Ozzie Osbourne provide additional voices. Rated PG.

* Midnight Sun — Bella Thorne stars in this teen drama about a 17-year-old girl who suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. When she starts dating her longtime crush — played by Patrick Schwarzenegger — she must face the dilemma of their seemingly impossible relationship. Rob Riggle also stars. Rated PG-13.

* Unsane — This horror-thriller stars The Crown‘s Claire Foy as young woman trying to escape a man who’s been stalking her. After being wrongly committed to a mental institution, she becomes convinced one of the staffers is her stalker. Rated R.

* Paul, Apostle of Christ — This biblical drama chronicles the journey of Jesus’ disciple Paul — played by Game of Thrones‘ James Faulkner — from the most infamous persecutor of Christians to the most influential apostle. Rated PG-13.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Isle of Dogs — Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Frances McDormand and Scarlet Johansson lead the all-star voice cast in Wes Anderson’s animated film about a boy’s search for his lost dog. Rated PG-13.













Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.