ABC News(TREBES, France) -- A gunman shot up a supermarket and took hostages in southern France on Friday, officials said. Two people died during the attack in Trebes, the mayor of the town told ABC News. The victims have not been identified. After allowing everyone else to exit the supermarket, the gunman was then left alone inside with an armed police officer, the mayor said. France's interior ministry urged people to avoid the area, tweeting that police were on scene and had set up a security perimeter. Prosecutors are apparently treating the incident as terrorism. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Hostage-taking turns deadly in French supermarket

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2018 at 7:16 am

ABC News(TREBES, France) -- A gunman shot up a supermarket and took hostages in southern France on Friday, officials said.



Two people died during the attack in Trebes, the mayor of the town told ABC News. The victims have not been identified.



After allowing everyone else to exit the supermarket, the gunman was then left alone inside with an armed police officer, the mayor said.



France's interior ministry urged people to avoid the area, tweeting that police were on scene and had set up a security perimeter.



Prosecutors are apparently treating the incident as terrorism.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back