Academy Award nominee Spike Lee has signed on to give filmmakers the tools to "master" their craft.

Lee, who currently serves as an artistic director and professor in New York University’s Graduate Film Program, is set to offer his first online MasterClass this summer.

“She’s Gotta Have It…. I was a caterer to producer to director to screenwriter,” Lee says in his MasterClass video. “I acted in it. And…I was a first [assistant director]. We didn’t have a first A.D. Why? We didn’t have the money.”

In the online class, Lee will cover the technicalities of writing scripts, working with actors, choosing camera angles and music, and securing financing. He will highlight some of the challenges facing first-time filmmakers, and share his own experience overcoming those difficulties.

“There are no absolute truths in filmmaking and no one way to be a filmmaker. I’ve learned in 30 years things that I can give back,” Lee said in as statement.

“I’m teaching this MasterClass because very few people get to sit in my classes at NYU, so this is an opportunity for me to share what I’ve learned with as many students as possible, no matter where they are in their film career.”

The enrollment fee for Spike’s class is $90 for lifetime access. Pre-registration for his MasterClass is now open on Masterclass.com.

